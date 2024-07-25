Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $85.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE:EW traded down $23.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,046,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,995. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

