Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. Ryder System also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.90-12.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on R. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Shares of R traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.00. 445,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.77. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $136.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,129 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,226. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

