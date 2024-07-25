SALT Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.34 million and $1,959.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008773 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,943.48 or 1.00060551 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011346 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00069400 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01977133 USD and is down -8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4,390.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

