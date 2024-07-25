SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. SAP had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SAP updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SAP Trading Down 2.5 %

SAP opened at $209.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.75 and its 200 day moving average is $186.70. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.17.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

