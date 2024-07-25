Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,751,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.97. 610,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

