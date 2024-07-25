Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $98.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

