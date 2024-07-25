Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.36. 1,855,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,511. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

