Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of plus or minus $0.20. Seagate Technology also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $4.28 on Thursday, reaching $105.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,483. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $113.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.