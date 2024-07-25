Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.98

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 60259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Select Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Select Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,173,000 after buying an additional 342,496 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

