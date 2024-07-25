Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD stock opened at $131.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.44 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.40.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

