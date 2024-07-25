Seven Eight Capital LP Has $97,000 Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,844 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $66,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 110.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

