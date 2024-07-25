Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 4,454 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Centene Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

