Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 1,021 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 399,854 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 186,754 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACMR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,004,647.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.