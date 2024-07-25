Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 23,266 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,266 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,046,000 after buying an additional 1,448,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arvinas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after buying an additional 1,143,452 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,160,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

