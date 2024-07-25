Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,958 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after buying an additional 174,981 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $24,341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $16,394,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $15,551,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $17,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last 90 days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $169.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $177.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.