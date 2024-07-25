Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,161 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHG. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,887,000 after buying an additional 170,135 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 156.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 167,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 147.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 60,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

SHG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.87. 16,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

