Short Interest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Decreases By 96.4%

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDGSF stock remained flat at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. Bank of Georgia Group has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.92 million during the quarter.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.