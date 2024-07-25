Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Declines By 98.9%

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 30th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHCNI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.08. 6,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,907. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. This is an increase from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

