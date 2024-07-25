Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Increases By 181.5%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 181.5% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBAXY shares. HSBC downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Down 7.9 %

About Julius Bär Gruppe

JBAXY traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $10.68. 96,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,207. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

