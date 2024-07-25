Short Interest in QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Expands By 257.1%

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2024

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

QHSLab Stock Performance

Shares of QHSLab stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. QHSLab has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.35.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

