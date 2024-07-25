Short Interest in Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Declines By 86.5%

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rocky Mountain High Brands Price Performance
Shares of RMHB remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 11,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,176. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile
