Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Drops By 74.2%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Thungela Resources Trading Down 4.0 %
TNGRF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697. Thungela Resources has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thungela Resources
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.