Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Drops By 74.2%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Thungela Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

TNGRF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697. Thungela Resources has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

Thungela Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.