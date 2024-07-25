Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Drops By 86.9%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the June 30th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of TSMRF stock remained flat at $26.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. Tsumura & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

