Siacoin Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $294.24 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,884.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.57 or 0.00549547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00106055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00033978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00237547 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00046042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00065153 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.