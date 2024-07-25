Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $3.72

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.55. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 516,676 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SVM

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $644.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth $206,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth $17,619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 199,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 917,700 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.