Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
SSD stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.80. 15,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,160. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.
