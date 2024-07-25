SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-2.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 294,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,173. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $72.92.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $77,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

See Also

