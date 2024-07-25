SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

SLM has raised its dividend by an average of 54.2% per year over the last three years. SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SLM to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. SLM has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLM

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.