Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading Down 7.7%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 106,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 122,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of C$36.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 17.99.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

