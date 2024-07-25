Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 16,760 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the average daily volume of 10,147 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,120,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,680. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $147.83 and a 12-month high of $194.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.42.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

