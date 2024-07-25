Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $123.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.86%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SYBT stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.60. 161,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group upped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

