StockNews.com Lowers Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Sell

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.7 %
UE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.42. 1,040,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.54.
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 63.27% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $109.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
