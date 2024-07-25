StockNews.com Lowers Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Sell

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

UE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.42. 1,040,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 63.27% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $109.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 688,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 171,246 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,210.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 270,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 249,635 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 296,324 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,006,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 996,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

