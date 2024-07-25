T-mac DAO (TMG) Price Down 4.3% This Week

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. One T-mac DAO token can currently be bought for $11.95 or 0.00018409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion and approximately $3,165.62 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get T-mac DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 11.70910522 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,150.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for T-mac DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for T-mac DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.