Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKT. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 771,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 4th quarter worth $19,141,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 649,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,498,000 after acquiring an additional 608,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 1,740.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 191,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKT traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.71. 648,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,920. Tanger Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

