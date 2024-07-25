Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 845.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Tapestry by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $211,611,000 after buying an additional 2,504,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $52,121,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $54,055,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.91. 143,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.06.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

