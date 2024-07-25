Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TMHC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,121. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $67.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $63,137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 391,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,711 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

