Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Board of Directors Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.83. 2,597,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $112.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

