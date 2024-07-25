Terra Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $315.69 million and $26.02 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000590 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 803,839,039 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

