Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.240-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.24-1.48 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.64.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,423,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.43. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.