The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded down $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $212.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,646. The stock has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $123.82 and a 12-month high of $229.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

