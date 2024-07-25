The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.07 million. The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.500 EPS.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 16.8 %

NASDAQ SHYF traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.59. 556,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.09 million, a PE ratio of -1,359.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

