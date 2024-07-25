Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $22.72 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.66 or 0.00009954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $22.72 billion and $241.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,811.20 or 0.99926715 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00068596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,551,663 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,494,153.551931 with 2,516,374,286.7647953 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.62611012 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 466 active market(s) with $255,611,722.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.