TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.74

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.74 and last traded at $155.26, with a volume of 471663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.38.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -429.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,667 shares of company stock valued at $30,087,968 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

