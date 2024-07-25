Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT Raised to $38.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRMK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $34.85. 79,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,508. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

