UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 619.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 0.9 %

DVA stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.93. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

