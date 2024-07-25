UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $904,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Itron by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Itron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth about $2,029,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.87. 7,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

