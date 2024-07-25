UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1,142.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,661 shares of company stock worth $1,242,250. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $3.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.10. 90,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $181.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

