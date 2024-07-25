UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 141,948 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,948 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.05. 59,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $101.38. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $8,759,378 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.