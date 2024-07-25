UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 226,074 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,074 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,116,000 after acquiring an additional 902,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,203,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 619,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,814,897. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 103.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

