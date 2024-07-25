UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Sanmina by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,154,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,985. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

